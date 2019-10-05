Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 11,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 12,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 24,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,512 shares to 17,721 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (Call).