Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Clark Capital Management Group Has Lifted Unum Group (UNM) Holding by $2.18 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 65,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 982,514 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, up from 916,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 484,972 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, February 14.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.11% or 3,852 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 3,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.24% or 402,558 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nomura holds 0.13% or 87,383 shares in its portfolio. 125 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 1,022 shares. First Foundation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Capital Mngmt reported 1,335 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pacific Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,148 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.24 million shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,911 shares. Moreover, Suvretta Cap Lc has 3.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 291,818 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $60.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,054 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

