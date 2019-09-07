Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $393,924

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 332.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 400,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 520,528 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, up from 120,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,816 shares to 930 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Invesco Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). World Asset owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,569 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sg Americas Lc holds 105,515 shares. Hartline Corp invested in 0.21% or 7,740 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% or 15,380 shares in its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tci Wealth invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 21,088 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 10,880 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 83,600 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 37,800 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,533 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamondback Energy – Delivering As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,100 are held by Havens Advsrs Ltd Com. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,353 shares. Burns J W And Ny accumulated 1.98% or 73,189 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.67M shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 55,335 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 1.22% or 368,819 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,513 shares. Segantii Limited holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 173,939 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 249,618 shares. Korea Corp has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Insur invested in 1.17% or 375,000 shares.