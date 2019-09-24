Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holds Stake in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG)

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 756,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.68M, up from 724,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. It closed at $46.39 lastly. It is down 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 16,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 60,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 1.78M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 152,889 shares to 7.34M shares, valued at $205.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 783,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 19,465 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.08% or 77,188 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fil Ltd owns 684,555 shares. State Street accumulated 16.63M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 1.12M shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 220 shares. Maverick, Texas-based fund reported 6.12M shares. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 4,972 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 0.08% or 80,002 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 6,370 shares. 2,429 were reported by Federated Inc Pa.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M on Tuesday, April 30.