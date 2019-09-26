Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Boosted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position; Trip Advisor (TRIP) Share Price Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17.92M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.16M, up from 17.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 997,946 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Trip Advisor Inc (TRIP) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 107,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 399,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, down from 506,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Trip Advisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 896,824 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 22/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $71.04M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trustco Bank Corp Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) by 52,364 shares to 500,875 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 341,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRIP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.70 million shares or 0.80% less from 114.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.05% or 31,981 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.1% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 282,245 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 83,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tobam has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.04% or 187,832 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 105,310 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 0% or 100 shares. 39,262 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Fil holds 0.29% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 4.15M shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Cap Ltd has invested 1.89% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 9,629 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 200 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 3,325 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 55 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 197,059 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 32,952 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3.22 million were accumulated by State Street. Partner Inv Mgmt Lp has 19,048 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 16,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 95,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Corporation holds 0.06% or 13,625 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com owns 19,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 19,002 shares or 0% of the stock.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 413,288 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $605.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 2.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

