Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Illumina (ILMN) Holding; Weik Investment Services Trimmed Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.69 Million as Share Price Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.34 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 52.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,205 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 4,002 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.16% or 234,879 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls reported 7,020 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 5,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 94,424 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Weik Capital Mgmt holds 4.25% or 163,720 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp has 56,718 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 5,833 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 44,108 are held by Quadrant Mgmt Llc. Adage Group Ltd Com reported 0.39% stake. Counselors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 21.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.39 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was made by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. The insider deSouza Francis A sold $848,854.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,561 shares to 17,150 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 240,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,628 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

