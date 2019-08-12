Shareholder Glazer Capital Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 354,978 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,694 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.61M, down from 5,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares to 466,895 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 52,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,399 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.