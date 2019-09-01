Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake; Tompkins Financial Has Increased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 30,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 266,155 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 235,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 571,374 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.15% or 38,423 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.1% or 603,894 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.3% or 2,059 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn accumulated 0.65% or 8,901 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 15,757 shares. Westwood Hldg Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,505 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 17,639 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 0% or 201 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 7,297 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Park National Oh owns 16,404 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt accumulated 6,295 shares. Colony Gru Limited Com stated it has 6,543 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors Ltd holds 13,288 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).