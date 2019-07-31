Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Apple (AAPL) Position; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake by $301,227

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49 million, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 3.69 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap Corp La stated it has 22,553 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Rdl Financial holds 2.87% or 21,956 shares. Argi Inv Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,252 shares. Alleghany De holds 975,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 1.25M shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Lc reported 0.13% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.91 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Endowment Management Lp has 2,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 25.30M shares. One Mgmt accumulated 1.2% or 35,586 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Company holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 633,890 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt has invested 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The -based Bonness Enterprises has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management has 4.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,871 shares. 9.83M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.66% or 13,413 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,670 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2.61 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt invested in 41,677 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 1.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 24,653 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chatham Gp invested in 0.14% or 4,476 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 6,745 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 1.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Huntington Bancshares reported 389,202 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1,213 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 52,668 are owned by Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

