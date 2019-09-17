Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Raised Dexcom (DXCM) Stake; Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $39.98 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 237,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 412,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.39M, down from 650,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 132,345 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 76,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 756,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.32 million, up from 679,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.24. About 288,440 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Amer Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8,469 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.65M shares stake. Renaissance Gru Inc Ltd owns 3,813 shares. Aristeia Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 24,800 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 11,999 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Research reported 632,200 shares stake. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 98,664 shares. Stifel Corp owns 143,324 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 550,611 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership owns 141,391 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 114,632 shares. Crosslink Capital accumulated 198,300 shares. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.29 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,246 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 787,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

