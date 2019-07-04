Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.71M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services Corp stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability reported 23,544 shares stake. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania holds 0.55% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 232,233 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 141,113 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,597 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.22% or 1.13M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp owns 13,299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 65 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 10,934 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company owns 6,710 shares. 12,519 were accumulated by Webster Natl Bank N A. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.42% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baystate Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 701 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 984,311 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $679.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 778,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.92M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.