Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stake; Ajo LP Raised Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $150.66. About 1.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 561,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.07 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 642,778 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,825 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Gp has 3,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,460 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 3,903 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,079 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,064 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.85% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,672 shares. 7,114 were accumulated by Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Edgestream Partners Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,430 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.15% or 2,515 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 23,768 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Co has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 111,074 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Robert Half Selected For Forbes’ 2019 List Of America’s Best Employers For Diversity – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tudor Investmentâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half Announces Schedule For First-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.74% or 55,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.04 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Aqr Ltd Company reported 6.67 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Incorporated reported 42,676 shares stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 113,183 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 5,206 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 144,245 shares. S R Schill And Associate invested in 28,926 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 235,428 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 22,320 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 1.12M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 23,169 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) by 51,734 shares to 36,808 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,924 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.