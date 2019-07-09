Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Holding by $24.55 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 2.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 177,762 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pecaut & has 2.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 26,844 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 230,587 shares. Thomasville Bank stated it has 24,114 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 162,693 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 14,012 shares. Argent Company stated it has 122,730 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,427 shares. Fin Consulate reported 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 11,355 shares. Cincinnati Corporation holds 200,000 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,865 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

