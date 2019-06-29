Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $700,785 as Stock Value Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 24,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,570 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 124,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 36.27M shares traded or 205.40% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MyPhillyLawyer Helps Secure $80 Million Victory for Transvaginal Mesh Patient – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Releases 2018 Health for Humanity Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers owns 10,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 315,716 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,291 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 868,612 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 356,364 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers has 2.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,519 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231,943 shares. 2.25 million are owned by Citadel Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 4.92 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 25,731 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 42,465 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Lp has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 556,994 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 8.71M shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton CEO says worst pricing declines are over; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton’s Outlook Following Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is bottom in for HAL? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $112,170 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Llc holds 12,094 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co holds 140,988 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,860 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 15,050 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Finance Management Pro owns 132 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd accumulated 70,905 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Beutel Goodman & has invested 0.61% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp owns 349,970 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 3,355 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt. Perella Weinberg Partners LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 374,824 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 1,300 shares.