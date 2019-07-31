Shareholder Gagnon Securities Upped Air Lease (AL) Stake; Loews (L) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $3.53 Million as Shares Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 497,977 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 624,324 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Underhill Invest Mngmt Lc owns 512,475 shares. 18,128 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nfc Invests Limited Co stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Marathon Management reported 1.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 700 are held by Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 407 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 8,176 shares. Bamco owns 1.86M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 25,783 shares. 855 are held by Bessemer Gru Inc. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.17% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Basswood Capital Management Lc reported 2.49% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 5,909 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares to 275,099 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,511 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 18,950 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 1.4% stake. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 7,694 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 367,187 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 0.26% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 16,933 shares. 191,430 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Magnetar Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,726 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability accumulated 5,466 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 161,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 525,652 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc reported 430,755 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 49,398 shares to 453,313 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,055 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH ANDREW H also sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares. TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614.