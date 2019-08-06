Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Raised Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding; Thomas Story & Son Has Increased Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $2.29 Million as Share Price Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 2.26 million shares traded or 42.73% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 3,026 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 20,004 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. World Invsts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Regions Financial Corp accumulated 9,826 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 9,476 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.03% or 58,112 shares. 148,771 are owned by Icon Advisers. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 0.24% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 292 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 24,148 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,931 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 137,572 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.