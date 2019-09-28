Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 132,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, up from 120,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,350 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dillon And Assocs has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William Il stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fire holds 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp has 139,281 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 373,403 shares. Lathrop Investment Corporation has invested 6.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Mngmt owns 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,634 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 76,100 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 9,470 shares. Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.4% stake. 107,666 are owned by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.28M shares for 7.18% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 1.45 million shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 82,633 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio.