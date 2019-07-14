Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Lifted Rosetta Stone (RST) Position; Gmt Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62 million, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 63,848 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 726,600 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $105.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.80M shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 175,953 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 14,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,174 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).