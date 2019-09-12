Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Market Valuation Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lowered Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 53.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The institutional investor held 40,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 87,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 80,235 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Carestream X-ray Maintenance for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 17/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY COMMENTS ON DEPUTIES IN STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market Alignment; 15/05/2018 – KGHM 1Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $87M; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.292B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.25%; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Atlas Copco Selects Sierra Wireless’ Device-to-Cloud IoT Solution to Transform Industrial Compressor Business

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 20,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $185.42. About 6.72M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 1.60M shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $71.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 530,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volume Manufacturing and Marketing of Semiconductor Lasers for Mass-Market LiDAR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sierra Wireless: It’s Not Too Late To Get In – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless Loading The Flywheel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sierra Wireless Shares Jumped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,620 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Com stated it has 0.63% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 1,262 shares. 25,000 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 1,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions has 0.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 420,000 are held by Artal Grp Inc. Viking Global LP holds 802,330 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 0.22% or 23,898 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 82,244 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 653,177 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Howe & Rusling reported 6,682 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,397 shares to 41,342 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,125 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).