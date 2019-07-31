Shareholder Fsi Group Raised Regions Finl New (RF) Stake; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Value Declined, Gruss & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 10.00M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 1.61 million shares traded or 65.49% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meiji Yasuda Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 16,545 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 53,700 shares. 438,098 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 10,260 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 28 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Td Asset Management owns 310,012 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 674 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 350,000 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 10,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 74,646 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.01% or 10,068 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company owns 145,190 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

