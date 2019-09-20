Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; National Investment Services Increased Its Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $550,880 as Market Value Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 2.08M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 37,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 231,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, up from 193,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 1.87 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.54% or 37,681 shares in its portfolio. 5,946 were reported by Rothschild Investment Corp Il. 120,237 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 7,246 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,257 shares. Central owns 210,000 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 673,668 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 22,222 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.66 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 148,514 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc owns 112,584 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 422,228 shares. West Oak Lc holds 1% or 41,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested in 5,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares to 20,427 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pzena Asset Management (NYSE:PZN) by 60,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,836 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.43% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Llc reported 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.21% or 105,381 shares. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Uss Invest accumulated 0.39% or 730,000 shares. Colony Llc stated it has 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 572 are held by Winch Advisory Ltd Com. 7.55 million were accumulated by Epoch. Caprock Group has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,377 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 6,043 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 424,197 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.02% or 169,226 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1.16 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 14,623 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Pfd by 200,881 shares to 143,727 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 171,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,057 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).