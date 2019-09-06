Shareholder Friess Associates Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $635,111 as Stock Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 13,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 64,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 78,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 7.11M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 2.45M shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,102 shares to 374,779 shares, valued at $160.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 156,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv owns 26,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.27% or 1.42M shares. The Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Georgia-based Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First National Trust Communication invested in 0.42% or 87,990 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc has 12,258 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 279,627 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 8,523 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 136,104 shares. 49,734 are held by Iberiabank Corp. Sigma Planning Corp owns 22,220 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 138,951 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peddock Cap Lc owns 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,814 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 21,355 shares. Comerica State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 75,241 shares. Kirr Marbach & Lc In holds 153,455 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 23,725 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 20 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 15,390 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.64% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 192 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smithfield Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scharf Investments Limited Liability Co invested 4.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Peoples Ser holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 30 shares. Icon Advisers Co has 38,920 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares to 253,222 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc. by 129,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,924 shares, and cut its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In.