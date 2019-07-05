Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding; First Community (FCCO) Valuation Declined While Banc Funds Co Decreased Stake by $2.24 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Community Corporation (FCCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 117,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 198,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Community Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 20,747 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares to 249,003 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 256,085 shares. Reaves W H Company has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset Management invested in 40,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Signaturefd Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bessemer Gp accumulated 5 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 39,439 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp holds 297,500 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 56,200 were accumulated by Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 18,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Davidson Invest Advsr has 2.77% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 931,808 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 84,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell Reed Incorporated has 4.67M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 42,796 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold FCCO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,942 were reported by First Advsr Lp. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability holds 15,375 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin owns 23,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 15,704 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 13,257 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 375,664 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 13,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 27,638 shares. 92,096 are held by Penn Mgmt. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 34,367 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd Liability reported 1,812 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 103,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.70M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.