Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Increased Post Hldgs (POST) Stake; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Its Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 642,114 shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 702,486 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.14% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 45,084 shares. Pitcairn owns 3,783 shares. State Street has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Voya Inv Limited Liability accumulated 82,013 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.19% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 30,235 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Counsel has 2.16% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 103,227 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 20,157 shares. Barclays Plc owns 423,589 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 13,044 shares. Madison Invest invested in 1.26% or 607,563 shares. 1.72M were reported by Nordea Inv. Fil Limited reported 2 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 3,341 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares to 249,003 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big Lots +7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Express sinks 9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.