Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Lifted Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Has Increased Position by $863,025 as Stock Price Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 12,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 16,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 2.00M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug Fails Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of COPD; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial

