Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Position in Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Lowered by $19.74 Million as Shares Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 8,961 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $193.91. About 316,772 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 77.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 256,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 834,558 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aon (AON) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 8,042 shares to 149,571 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 188,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,261 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Expect These 2 Falling Knives to Bounce Back – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could California’s AB5 Gig Workers Bill Hurt Grubhub? – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 70,852 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $44.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 100.59 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.