Shareholder Franklin Resources Upped Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG) Increased by $8.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 31,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $144.18. About 155,297 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 84,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 175,268 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $232.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

