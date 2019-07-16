Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holding; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Stock Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 970,322 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 14.99 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 7.77 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,327 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.08% or 126,767 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Green Square Ltd Company holds 14,616 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 43,356 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 34,337 shares. Rampart Investment Management has 24,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% stake. Dorsey Whitney Limited Com accumulated 3,566 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 362,184 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 154,900 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 693,790 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 3,744 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94 million on Friday, January 25. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott had sold 11,245 shares worth $1.02 million.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares to 73,345 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,731 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Ltd has invested 2.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Morgan Stanley owns 1.43M shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.08% or 902,563 shares in its portfolio. First Natl has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has 156 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 56,043 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pnc Grp accumulated 587,886 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ashfield Ptnrs Lc stated it has 5,348 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 127,034 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc accumulated 241,510 shares or 2.14% of the stock.