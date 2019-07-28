Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Position; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cerus (CERS) by $402,870 as Market Value Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co analyzed 67,145 shares as the company's stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 509,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 577,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $811.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 695,995 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 15.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,687 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Greenman William Mariner bought $46,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Company holds 0% or 18,331 shares in its portfolio. Elm Lc accumulated 27,500 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,417 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57,086 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 85,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 477,399 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Morgan Stanley reported 388,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garde Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). California-based Dorsey Wright And Associate has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 88,062 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 576,308 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott sold 11,245 shares worth $1.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset holds 75,254 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sei Invs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 211,932 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 297 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 7,942 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 25,414 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Bank accumulated 8,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 13,975 are owned by Amer National Registered Invest Advisor. Moreover, Cutler Counsel has 1.51% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 82,480 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 282,112 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Chemical Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 5,143 shares.