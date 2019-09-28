Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Increased Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding; Adams Express Company Maintains Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 3.10M shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 67,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 204,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.54M, up from 137,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vision Cap Mgmt accumulated 19,838 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has 47,862 shares. Lincluden Limited reported 49,309 shares. The Delaware-based Green Valley Limited Liability Com has invested 4.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 149,425 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Boston Prns has 1.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burke Herbert State Bank Trust has invested 5.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Comm has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 89,967 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Winfield Assocs holds 0.27% or 3,755 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 265,580 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 37,449 shares. Grace And White stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 42,500 shares to 273,300 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,400 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

