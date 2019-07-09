Shareholder Foster & Motley Increased Robert Half International (RHI) Holding; Ems Capital LP Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Lowered by $600,936

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $211.47. About 830,103 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,073 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 1.00M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 96,924 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 36,249 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 160 shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 27,196 shares. Moreover, Twin has 0.35% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com owns 16,701 shares. 2.40M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Raymond James Fincl invested in 0.01% or 28,548 shares. Int Group Inc stated it has 42,676 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 25,718 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares to 66,879 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,737 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 7,333 shares. Coho Ptnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,667 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,384 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company invested in 1.17% or 26,477 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 30,000 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Rbf Cap Llc has 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 4,025 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northeast Investment Mgmt owns 174,428 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 900 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.06% or 2,643 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Apg Asset Nv holds 1.46 million shares. C Worldwide Group Inc A S holds 2.11M shares or 5.26% of its portfolio.