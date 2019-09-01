Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Lifted Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holding; As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.98 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 516,852 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 162.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 41,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 66,618 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 25,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,839 shares to 157,518 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,065 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 400,675 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York has invested 2.8% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 91,636 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Federated Pa stated it has 586,468 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 25,528 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Allstate invested in 0.15% or 77,161 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 3,201 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.16% stake. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 0.11% or 186,502 shares. Advsr Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 275 shares. Peak Asset Lc holds 0.14% or 5,642 shares in its portfolio. 280,770 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co has 609,918 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7.05 million shares.

