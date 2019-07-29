Shareholder Forward Management Has Upped Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding; Foundry Partners Has Cut Holding in M/I Homes Com (MHO) as Market Value Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (MHO) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 46,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,622 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 257,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.32M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 205,237 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 236,302 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – SPECIAL COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED GGP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield gets Calpers, TIAA financing for GGP deal- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Munich Re in talks to buy one of London’s tallest skyscrapers – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 56,938 shares to 816,982 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP) by 316,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,622 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 46,942 shares to 246,968 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 23,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.