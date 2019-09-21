Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased G (GIII) Position; Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Decreased Stake by $570,000

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.59 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 808,968 shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 531,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62 million, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 647,317 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 50,641 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $71.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 624,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,626 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water (NYSE:WTS).

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “G-III Apparel Group Stock Popped After Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why GameStop, Pivotal Software, and G-III Apparel Group Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Report Q2 Results: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GIII) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial stated it has 348,294 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 90,229 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ftb Advisors has 922 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,323 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,947 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ws Lllp stated it has 0.6% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Axa holds 0.01% or 80,713 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 22,925 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,013 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +4.9% after strong Q4 revenues, upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 1.84M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 64,552 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 108,777 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 5,525 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 63,716 shares. Natixis owns 78,366 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 15,473 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 733,602 shares. Sei Commerce owns 12,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 116,595 are owned by Ameriprise. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,570 shares. Pictet Asset reported 227,416 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ent Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 4,060 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.