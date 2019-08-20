Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Nokia (NOK) Position; Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.08 Million as Shares Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 33,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 49,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $160.96. About 272,045 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 7.42M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nokia Stock Is a Short-Term Trade And Thatâ€™s About It – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Surprise Loss Highlights Ongoing Risk to Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,543 shares to 44,063 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 36,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.