Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Nike (NKE) Position; Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4076.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.21 million, up from 52,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 633,330 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 9,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 165,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 38,300 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 272,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,210 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.99% or 168,485 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cetera Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,655 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 57,765 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 1.58% or 469,636 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wade G W & Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,738 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested in 0.97% or 211,530 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 0.39% or 4,975 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut accumulated 6,296 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 98,048 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2.49M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spectrum Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 600 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Short Squeeze Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $24.30 million activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 93,009 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $907.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 13,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,991 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).