Shareholder Fj Capital Management Lifted Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings (BRSS)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (BRSS) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,916 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 168,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 568,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 330,586 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 77,399 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,814 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.01% or 3,398 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 11,056 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 9,716 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 16,843 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,760 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Swiss State Bank accumulated 73,564 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 130,900 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp, Fidelity Southern to merge in $750.7M stock deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 21,613 shares to 780,387 shares, valued at $25.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,127 shares, and cut its stake in Rbb Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 213,836 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited Liability Corp owns 170,776 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Walthausen & Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.65% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) or 16,318 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 293,664 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware invested in 1,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 91,306 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 23,325 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited holds 0.01% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) or 35,634 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 88,878 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Barclays Pcl holds 9,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Company holds 9,864 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 21,541 shares to 127,062 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 43,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,556 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE).

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRSS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/10: (BRSS) (TPX) (LEVI) Higher; (PTE) (PHAS) (ABC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SRNE, IZEA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.