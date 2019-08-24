Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Upped Paychex (PAYX) Stake; Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $573,191 as Share Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 9,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 77,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 427,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, up from 350,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

