Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Increased Duke Energy (DUK) Position; Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake as Stock Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 977,139 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 759,715 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One sees billions in lost value after hack â€” and its headaches are likely to continue – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.49% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 110,000 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Brinker Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,819 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.35% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Com accumulated 22,130 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 455,278 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 159,229 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eagle Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 3,755 shares. Ckw Financial Gp Inc accumulated 2,300 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 9,419 shares. Cna Corporation accumulated 31,827 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,624 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 159,901 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.49 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 21,795 shares to 23,405 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,930 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).