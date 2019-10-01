Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Oge Energy (OGE) Position; Facebook (Call) (FB) Position Maintained by Srs Investment Management Llc

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 290,780 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38M, up from 278,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 99,939 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 5.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 350,537 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 801,462 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nebraska-based First National Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,500 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 79,343 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 6,229 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Lc has invested 1.1% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 267,036 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 176,379 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 923 shares. Blackrock stated it has 27.12 million shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12,022 shares to 53,194 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 14,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,418 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE CEO tells shareholders company is “strong, built for the long term” – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Ltd Company reported 14,203 shares. Callahan Lc holds 2.12% or 61,182 shares in its portfolio. Allen Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Associate Lc holds 11,140 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quadrant Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 17,410 shares. Fagan Associates Inc stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability holds 24,163 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Inv Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 743,065 shares. 6,803 are owned by Legacy Private Trust. Waters Parkerson & Lc accumulated 166,820 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 3,488 shares. 66,207 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Ltd Llc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Horizon Is a Preview of the Social Network’s VR Future – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Canâ€™t Gain Traction as DOJ Report Extends Probe List – Investorplace.com” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.