Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Toron Capital Markets Raised Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $15.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2336.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 204,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 213,745 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 8,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 813,769 shares traded or 50.69% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 27.78 million shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresnillo Plc – A Weak Start To FY19 Provides An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,558 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).