Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Raised Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased Position by $395,271

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 117,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares to 6,681 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wheatland Advisors stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Management Wi accumulated 4.33 million shares or 3.09% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability reported 0.3% stake. Dsc Limited Partnership reported 117,971 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Northpointe Llc stated it has 91,780 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Nj stated it has 187,070 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 37,840 shares. Novare Management Ltd Llc owns 88,420 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc holds 0.05% or 10,281 shares. Phillips Financial owns 13,450 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bancorporation holds 31,124 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,914 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc has 38,457 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 15.02 million shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Leidos inks $445M Air Force IT contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Leidos to Showcase Airborne ISR and Technology Solutions at 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference – GuruFocus.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos (LDOS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.