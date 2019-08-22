Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; As Stealthgas (GASS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 75,202 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,447 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

