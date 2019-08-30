Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Home Depot (HD) Position; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Value Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 11,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 240,516 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 229,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 266,404 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 33,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $228.9. About 630,294 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.77M shares. Dodge Cox holds 58,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 271,760 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 1.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.04% or 5,582 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 14,602 shares. Glenmede Communications Na accumulated 1.09 million shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management accumulated 21,238 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd Company invested in 2.02% or 33,775 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,438 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust has 3,850 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 7,182 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Group L P, Texas-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 28,128 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares to 34,607 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,542 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).