Shareholder First Merchants Raised Alliant Com (LNT) Position; Cypress Asset Management Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $2.08 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $175.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 19,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 88,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 446,989 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 424,223 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 502 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser invested in 0.5% or 21,422 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First In invested in 0.09% or 2,500 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 11,805 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 774,260 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 13,801 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 12,500 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 3.71 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 56,900 are held by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com. Utah Retirement Systems owns 44,569 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Aspen Management Inc has invested 0.95% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hillsdale holds 0.05% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. 153,372 were accumulated by Voloridge Management Ltd Liability. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,946 shares. Hikari invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gladius Capital Mgmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 17,268 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 12,201 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 313 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & holds 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 27,148 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 314,121 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 97,725 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 396,278 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,366 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,434 shares to 56,616 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,292 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.