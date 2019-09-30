Shareholder First Merchants Has Boosted United Technologies Com (UTX) Position; Stralem & Co Cut Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position as Share Value Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 7,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 68,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 61,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 15,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 73,460 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, down from 89,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.23M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

