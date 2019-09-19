Shareholder First Light Asset Management Upped Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Position; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Holding by $2.41 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 16,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 228,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 211,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 61,269 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Alkermes’ Term Loan; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago; 19/04/2018 – Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 30,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3,336 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 55,094 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC LGEN.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 320P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF AG BEIG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 85 FROM EUR 84; 03/04/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 07/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK TO LAUNCH WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ETF ON THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-RBC GAM appoints Roland Schmidt director of EMEA business development; 08/03/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video)

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.51 billion for 11.42 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,379 shares to 49,199 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 49,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc (NYSE:AHT).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares to 499,344 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 131,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

