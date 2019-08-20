Shareholder First Interstate Bank Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Thomas White International LTD Boosted Position in Petrobras Adr (PBR) by $306,090 as Stock Rose

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01B market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 20.41 million shares traded or 94.88% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Petrobras Adr (PBR) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 20,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 289,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 268,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Petrobras Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 15.31 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO PROPOSE FLEXIBLE FUEL TAX SYSTEM: VALOR; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 25/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras cuts gas prices as truckers strike continues; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras to end idling of fertilizer factories in October; 13/04/2018 – Petrobras receives $117 mln in financing to acquire UK goods and services; 17/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RELEASE 1Q EARNINGS ON MAY 7; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ADR EXTEND LOSSES IN LATE NY TRADING, FALLS TO $14.8; 20/04/2018 – Petrobras oil production in Brazil dips in March; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5648 FROM BRL1.5415; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS AND ENGIE TO DISCUSS SALE CONTRACT THROUGH MAY 31

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr by 137,386 shares to 245 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,132 shares, and cut its stake in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY).

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras’ Q2 profit gets big boost from asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares to 77,209 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,884 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

