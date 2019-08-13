Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Upped Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position; Royal London Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 178,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.42B, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 171,907 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.19 lastly. It is down 22.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – CMC Markets Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 27/03/2018 – CMC BINARY REDUCTION IN REV WILL BE IMMATERIAL

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 0% or 23,686 shares. Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 66,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Incorporated invested in 28,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Llc invested in 1.28 million shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Co accumulated 4.12M shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 187,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Finance Gp owns 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 34,529 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 161,100 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 28,752 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 89 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 527,173 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 84,466 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 135,000 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 202,074 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $91.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,167 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

