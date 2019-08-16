Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $49.07 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,295 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 52,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.52. About 662,516 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00M, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 10.85M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,366 shares to 32,349 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Illinois-based Glenview Savings Bank Dept has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Icon Advisers holds 1.55% or 92,409 shares. Notis accumulated 10,800 shares. Ssi Mgmt owns 2,934 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton owns 2,047 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Lc has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pettee Investors owns 5,550 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn owns 1,214 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The California-based Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 245,923 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Inc holds 0.54% or 3,787 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,525 shares to 12,676 shares, valued at $2.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,620 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).